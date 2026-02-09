Odisha Lop Seeks CM Majhi's Intervention To Address Paddy Procurement Lapses

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (IANS) Odisha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, seeking his attention to the acute distress and systemic exploitation faced by farmers due to alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement in the state.

In his letter, Patnaik alleged the current Kharif procurement season has become a struggle for farmers due to administrative apathy. He noted that the BJP-led state government has betrayed the people of Odisha by failing to fulfil the promises made in its election manifesto during the 2024 general elections regarding the enhancement of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the prevention of Katni-Chhatni (illegal deduction of paddy by millers during procurement) at mandis, and sought his immediate intervention in the matter.

Drawing the attention of CM Majhi towards the rampant 'Katni Chhatni' at mandis, Patnaik underscored that despite repeated assurances of a "hassle-free" procurement, farmers are being subjected to arbitrary deductions of 5 kg to 7 kg per quintal under the guise of moisture content or poor quality. He also alleged collusion between millers and local officials, forcing farmers to agree to Katni-Chhatni.

“When can this 'Katni Chhatni' be stopped as per your election manifesto? Is it not an example of a false promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party during the election? When will your Government come forward to fulfil its electoral promise? When will the farmer get justice as per your election manifesto?” questioned BJD supremo.

He raised questions over the recent decision of the government regarding the150-Quintal Ceiling on Input Subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal in addition to the MSP of Rs 2300, alleging this contradicts the "Sankalpa Patra" which did not specify such restrictive limits.

“Why is the government backtracking on its promise to provide an input subsidy of Rs 3,100 for the entire produce? It may be mentioned here that the Government of India has enhanced the minimum support price of paddy @ Rs 69/- per quintal. But the farmers of Odisha are not getting the enhanced price. Is it not betrayal?” queried Patnaik.

The LoP also drew the attention of CM Majhi towards the painful delay in lifting the paddy stocks of farmers, lack of basic amenities at the Mandis, failure in the token system, etc. He also stated that, contrary to assurances by the government that payments would be transferred to farmers' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) within 48 hours of procurement, the process is taking weeks.

Patnaik alleged that, forced by this chaos at the mandis, the farmers are being forced into distress sales far below the Minimum Support Price.

In his letter, Patnaik urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to deploy special squads at mandis to stop 'Katni-Chhatni' and take exemplary action against erring millers and officials, revoke the 150-quintal ceiling on the input subsidy, ensure payment to farmers through DBT within 48 hours of procurement, and ensure the 100 per cent lifting of paddy lying in the open within a fixed 72-hour window.

“Failure to address these grievances will leave the farming community with no choice but to intensify their protests across the state. I hope your government will rise above rhetoric and fulfil its promises to the farmers of Odisha,” noted Patnaik.