Maxcalling Joins Equitypilot To Scale“Business Creation In Three Easy Steps” Mobile App

Pune, India & Dubai, UAE - Jan 12, 2026

India's mobile economy and in-app purchase growth continue to create new pathways for micro-entrepreneurship. As more first-time founders seek low-friction ways to convert ideas into businesses, tools that simplify formation, operations, and data privacy become critical to unlocking broad-based participation in the formal economy.

What the Startup Delivers?

Maxcalling Software Technologies Private Limited has built Ice Magic, a lightweight iOS and Android app that translates the process of starting a business into three easy steps. The product emphasizes contact management, calendaring and task workflows designed for beginners, and ships with an architecture intended to accelerate new product delivery. Key traction points include more than 17,000 app installs and proprietary copyright and exclusive IP commercialization rights for ten years. The company is raising $500K at a $4M valuation and has secured $36K on CCDs under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme.

Why Now?

Recent regulatory and privacy developments, combined with continued growth in mobile app monetization, create a window for focused execution on privacy-first, mobile-native business tools. Maxcalling's simplified onboarding flow and product positioning for first-time business creators address a recognizable market friction: starting a business is perceived as complex, preventing many potential entrepreneurs from taking the first step.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Through EquityPilot, Maxcalling will concentrate on: validating high-conversion acquisition channels for early adopters; refining onboarding flows and privacy controls to meet India-specific compliance needs; and building community-driven learning loops to increase retention. The initial 60-day plan focuses on measurable KPIs: activation rate improvements, a clear path to paid subscriptions at $1.99/month for Ice Magic, and a prioritized product backlog to reduce time-to-market for new modules.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Maxcalling Software Technologies Private Limited through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Founder background

Yash Sharma, Director & CEO, brings ten years of experience building a bootstrapped video conferencing business and holds a BE IT from Pune University. Manika Gaur, Director & PR, seasoned media professional with two decades of experience, brings expertise in creative communications, audio-visual production, and social media strategy. Leadership is supported by Advocate Keshav Thakur, a Senior Supreme Court lawyer, who serves as advisor to the company, ensuring attention to end-user data protection and regulatory compliance.



Competitive landscape

Maxcalling competes indirectly with large consumer platforms and online learning marketplaces that do not target first-time founders with a privacy-first, mobile-native product. Its subscription-driven model and India-jurisdiction data controls seek to differentiate on ease-of-use and regulatory alignment.

Next 90 Days

- Execute targeted user acquisition tests and community-building pilots

- Deliver two product iterations improving onboarding and privacy features

- Prepare investor-ready materials aligned with the startup's $500K raise at a $4M valuation

About Maxcalling Software Technologies Private Limited

Maxcalling Software Technologies Private Limited builds mobile-first tools to make starting a business accessible. The company's flagship app, Ice Magic, converts business creation into three steps for beginners and is available on iOS and Android. Maxcalling holds exclusive commercialization rights to its copyrighted software and is pursuing patent protection for its underlying architecture.

