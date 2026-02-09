403
Egypt Vows to Back Somalia Against Breakaway Threat
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Somali leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud convened Sunday in a high-stakes bilateral summit focused on reinforcing regional security architecture across the Horn of Africa and Red Sea corridors.
The presidency statement from Cairo outlined Sisi's uncompromising stance backing Somalia's territorial sovereignty, with Egypt rejecting any actions threatening the nation's cohesion or stability.
Following closed-door talks, Sisi delivered pointed remarks at a joint press briefing, articulating Egypt's "categorical, unequivocal rejection of any measures that infringe upon Somalia's unity, including the recognition of the independence of any part of its territory," according to the official statement.
Sisi declared: "Egypt will always remain a sincere partner and a steadfast supporter of Somalia," while confirming Egyptian forces will deploy in the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia.
Mohamud characterized the discussions as demonstrating robust bilateral bonds and shared commitment to achieving peace across Somalia and the broader Horn of Africa region, per the statement.
The Somali president expressed gratitude for Egyptian backing, applauding Cairo's stabilization efforts throughout the Middle East and Horn of Africa. He emphasized Mogadishu's determination to deepen coordination with Egypt to advance regional security objectives.
The summit carries heightened significance after Israel broke international precedent in late 2025 by becoming the first nation to grant formal recognition to Somaliland as an independent sovereign state—a move that triggered immediate denunciation from Somalia and widespread global condemnation.
