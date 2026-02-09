403
Japan's Takaichi Secures Landslide Victory in Snap Election
(MENAFN) Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) delivered a crushing electoral performance Sunday, seizing a commanding two-thirds parliamentary majority that positions the hawkish leader to execute sweeping constitutional reforms.
The snap election results grant Takaichi—Japan's first female prime minister since taking office last October—unprecedented legislative power to advance her hardline conservative agenda, including constitutional revisions to expand the nation's military posture beyond its post-war pacifist framework.
Japanese media projections indicate the LDP and its coalition ally, the Japan Innovation Party, captured at least 310 seats in the 465-seat House of Representatives—ranking among the most dominant lower-house victories in the country's postwar era.
Takaichi triggered Sunday's electoral contest to leverage surging approval ratings and obtain a renewed popular mandate for "major policy shifts."
The supermajority empowers Takaichi to neutralize upper chamber opposition, potentially clearing a path toward amending Japan's constitution—a long-sought conservative objective focused on bolstering offensive military capabilities.
Previous LDP administrations aligned with Western allies by implementing sanctions against Russia following the February 2022 Ukraine escalation.
Moscow terminated peace negotiations aimed at formally concluding World War II hostilities in response to Tokyo's "clearly unfriendly position." The neighboring powers have never finalized a peace treaty, with territorial disputes over four southern Kuril islands remaining unresolved.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed bilateral tensions last month, criticizing Tokyo's militarization trajectory and US weapons deployments as destabilizing regional security.
Moscow called on Tokyo to honor its constitution's defensive principles, though Lavrov noted current leadership was "ignoring these concerns."
Beijing has similarly challenged Japan's strategic direction. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned "Japanese right-wing forces… to remilitarize and rearm Japan" and "challenge the postwar international order." in statements issued late last year.
Takaichi previously triggered Beijing's anger after declaring Japan might deploy military force should China attempt forcible reunification with Taiwan.
