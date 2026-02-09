Bavarian Nordic Completion Of Share Buy-Back Program
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated until February 2, 2026
|636,309
|196.69
|125,158,539
|February 2, 2026
|32,215
|190.43
|6,134,622
|February 3, 2026
|177
|194.30
|34,390
|February 4, 2026
|25,591
|194.31
|4,972,510
|February 5, 2026
|63,613
|195.25
|12,420,610
|February 6, 2026
|6,653
|192.28
|1,279,247
|Accumulated under the program
|764,558
|196.19
|149,999,918
The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase program are published on bavarian-nordic.
Following these transactions, Bavarian Nordic holds a total of 1,731,403 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.19% of the Company's share capital.
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit
Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly
Contact investors:
Europe: Disa Tuominen, IR Manager, ...
US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, ..., Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Contact media:
Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, ..., Tel: +45 53 88 06 03
Company Announcement no. 06 / 2026
Attachments
-
Bavarian Nordic – Completion of Share Buy-Back Program
Appendix with detailed transaction data
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment