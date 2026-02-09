Borregaard ASA: Shares For Employees 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 9 February 2026: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Borregaard employees have been given the opportunity to buy shares at a discounted price. The offer is valid from 9 February up to and including 13 February 2026. The price per share will be equal to the average volume weighted market price on 13 February 2026, with a 25% discount. Under the programme, employees may buy shares for a total amount of either

NOK 5 000, NOK 15 000, NOK 25 000, NOK 40 000, NOK 60 000, or NOK 78 000.

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909