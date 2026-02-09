Rajasthan: 'Complete Shutdown' In Baran After Calf's Death Sparks Row

A 'complete shutdown' was observed in Rajasthan's Baran on Sunday morning after an incident involving the death of a calf was reported in the district, prompting people to come out on the streets and demanding arrest of any alleged culprits responsible for the death.

The incident pertains to certain groups claiming that an unknown person slaughtered a calf in Baran's Mahadev colony, causing controversy in the city, and prompting people to demand for the arrest of the supposed culprits. The group started protests on February 7 and demanded an investigation into the incident. The people have also said that the government did not reply to their demands.

Police Deploy Security Amid Shutdown

In view of the incident, the Baran police have deployed additional security in the area amid the complete shutdown, and have called on the people o maintain law and order while police have been deployed in 'sensitive areas' and patrolling to maintain order.

Preliminary Investigation Points to Natural Death

Police officials have also said that, according to a preliminary investigation, the owner of the calf has claimed it died of natural causes. It was found that the calf was eaten by animals after its body was taken on the highway. Police have not found any suspicious elements into the case till now, but investigation into the case is continuing.

"We got information about a dead calf from the Gau sevak samithi, complete shutdown has been observed in Baran following the death of a calf. Security forces have been deployed in sensitive areas, and police parties are patrolling to maintain order. We have requested those who called for the shutdown to cooperate and ensure that law and order is maintained," said Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chaudhary. However, no FIR or report on the incident has been filed by the local police

Protesters Allege Foul Play

"We have done a complete shutdown because we saw that a calf has been killed. On that calf there were no bite marks of any animal. The calf was cut from the middle. We also sent the body for a post mortem, in the report we got to know through the doctor that the calf was cut after it was already dead with weapons," said a member of the Gau Rakshak samiti.

"On that note, we started a dharna (on February 7). We had given 48 hours to the government to start an investigation and find a resolution for this. We had not gotten any reply on this. The person who claimed that it was their calf, if that was actually the case then you would have given it respect, Cow is our mata," he added.

Owner Corroborates Police Findings

Police officials have said that the calf belongs to a person in the city who said that the calf died of natural causes. After the calf's body was taken near the highway, animals came to check and eat on the carcass. There has been no indication of suspicious activity till now, police officials said.

"A 4-year-old calf was found dead. The calf is of a person here. After the calf died, the person called a nagar nigam official, and afterwards the body was taken near the highway. Afterwards, animals started eating the body. Some people informed that there is a dead calf which animals are eating, after that police went and saw the incident, and a post-mortem was also conducted," said a Baran police official.

The official added, "The calf's owner had come forward, he had said that it is a natural death. No such suspicious or illegal activity has come forward till now. However, Gau rakshaks have demanded an investigation, and we are thoroughly investigating the matter."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)