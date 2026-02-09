Seychelles President Pays Tribute To Gandhi, Meets PM Modi In Delhi

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Sharing the details of his visit in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted how Mahatma Gandhi's principles continue to guide and inspire the India-Seychelles partnership. "Honouring Bapu's enduring legacy and universal ideals. President Dr. Patrick Herminie of Seychelles paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Gandhiji's enduring principles continues to guide and inspire India-Seychelles partnership."

High-Level Meetings in Delhi

He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House after his visit to Rajghat. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called upon Seychelles President Patrick Herminie and appreciated the President's support to vision MAHASAGAR.

State Visit to Deepen Cooperation

President Herminie arrived in the national capital on Sunday after completing engagements in Chennai and Mumbai as part of his ongoing State Visit to India. His visit, which will continue until February 10, is his first trip to India since assuming office in October 2025 and coincides with the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles.

According to a post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs, during his engagements in Chennai and Mumbai, Herminie met key stakeholders across sectors, including governance, industry, coastal management, and health, to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

MEA underscored Seychelles' strategic importance to India, describing the island nation as a key maritime neighbour and a key partner in India's Vision MAHASAGAR, underscoring New Delhi's commitment to cooperation with the Global South. "Seychelles is a key maritime neighbour of India and an important partner in India's Vision MAHASAGAR and its commitment to the Global South," the post added.

Focus on Healthcare in Chennai

In Chennai, Herminie, along with Seychelles Minister of Health Marvin Nolan Fanny, met with Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SIMS Hospital, to discuss a collaborative roadmap aimed at strengthening healthcare services in the island nation through sustainable and long-term healthcare solutions such as super-speciality medical outreach, hospital infrastructure development, digital health integration, workforce support, affordable medicines, and dialysis expansion.

Maritime and Business Ties in Mumbai

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the Seychelles President met with Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and held discussions at the India-Seychelles Business Roundtable to explore investment and cooperation opportunities. The engagement in Mumbai aimed at strengthening ties with India and Seychelles, with a focus on maritime trade, the blue economy, and sustainable development. (ANI)

