Best Way To Consume Chia Seeds To Support Digestion And Gut Bacteria

Chia seeds are rich in fibre and nutrients that support digestion and weight loss. Experts say soaking them or mixing with yoghurt boosts gut health by combining prebiotics with probiotics for better digestion.

Chia seeds are packed with nutrients. Studies show fiber-rich chia seeds help with weight loss. People eat them in many ways, but here's how to eat them for gut health.Experts say that while you get basic benefits from mixing chia seeds with water, how you combine them can make a big difference in supporting digestion and gut health.Gastroenterologist Dr. Joseph Salhab says it's healthier to eat chia seeds soaked in water or mixed with yogurt. Experts say mixing them with yogurt boosts gut health benefits.Adding chia seeds to water is a great way to boost fiber and hydrate. People often ask whether to have them with water or yogurt. Here's the difference, says Dr. Joseph.Combining chia seeds with water can help increase fiber and hydration. But mixing them with yogurt will improve your gut health.Chia seeds are rich in prebiotic fibers. They nourish gut bacteria, while yogurt adds live probiotic bacteria to the mix.The yogurt mix has protein and healthy fats. The gastroenterologist notes that regular yogurt eaters may have a lower risk of colon cancer. Adding fiber-rich foods helps too.