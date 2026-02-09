IPL 2025: KSCA, RCB Meet Karnataka Govt For Match Permission

KSCA, RCB Meet Govt for IPL Match Permission

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) representatives met the Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara to discuss permission for hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The former India cricketer and KSCA president said that the KSCA facilitated a meeting between RCB and the Karnataka government to secure permission to host IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Prasad said they met with Home Minister G Parameshwara, who was supportive and promised to schedule another meeting with his committee on February 12 to finalise the decision. "We have been facilitating this meeting between RCB and the government. KSCA, from our side, we wanted to meet the government and all the officials, and we have done that. They have been very supportive, and they have guided us to make sure that we have these matches here," Venkatesh Prasad told reporters on Monday. "Today we brought the RCB representatives, and we had a very good meeting with the Home Minister. We are extremely thankful to Parameshwar ji. And he promised us that he will have another meeting with the committee that he set up on the 12th to make sure that they give the decision to host the matches as soon as possible, because BCCI also needs to draw up the plan in terms of the venues, centres, publishing and announcing the venue. Since RCB won the game last year in 2025, obviously, the inaugural ceremony has to happen here in Chinnaswamy Stadium. For that, we need the government's permission, which the Home Minister has promised that he will make everything convenient after the meeting with the committee, the inaugural ceremony and all RCB matches," the KSCA president added.

Conditional Permission Granted, Final Decision on Wednesday

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said KSCA and RCB have been granted conditional permission for IPL matches, but a final decision will be made on Wednesday after discussions with BBMP, police, and legal officials, taking into account all pros and cons. "The IPL matches are approaching. KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, spokesperson Vinay and RCB representatives met me. They asked me for permission, and we have given conditional permission. But they are saying this has to be discussed, so I gave them time until Wednesday. We are calling the BBMP commissioner, the Police commissioner, and the Law representatives. So on Wednesday, we will take a call. Discuss all pros and cons," the Karnataka Home Minister said.

Stadium Suspended Since June Last Year After Stampede

Notably, the cricket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was suspended since June last year after 11 people died and several were injured in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL title celebration. (ANI)

