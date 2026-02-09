JLR's New Ranipet Plant To Produce 3 Lakh Vehicles Annually: Chairman

JLR's New Ranipet Plant to Produce 3 Lakh Vehicles Annually

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will manufacture 2.5 to 3 lakh vehicles annually at its new Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and JLR integrated manufacturing facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, the Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Monday.

During the inauguration ceremony of the new facility, Chandrasekaran said that the project, which follows a three-phase planning schedule to be fulfilled within four years, officially commenced operations with the rollout of the first locally manufactured Land Rover Evoque. "Today is a golden day for Tata Motors and its family. 16 years ago, in September 2024, the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin laid the foundation stone here. At that time itself, MK Stalin asked whatever facilities you wanted and whatever approvals you needed, our government will give full cooperation and asked us to start the manufacturing industry within 16 months," the Chairman said.

India Added to JLR's Global Manufacturing Map

The facility marks a significant expansion for the Jaguar Land Rover brand, which currently conducts testing and manufacturing in the UK, Austria, China, and Brazil. With the opening of the Ranipet plant, India is officially added to the global industrial map for the luxury vehicle brand.

Inaugural Rollout by CM Stalin

Chandrasekaran confirmed that the "Tata Motors, JLR industry will be at an advanced level" as it scales up production over the coming years. During the event, the Chief Minister drove the first manufactured Evoque as a symbolic opening of the factory centre.

"Today, the Land Rover Evoque Model, the first vehicle manufactured, was rolled out by the Chief Minister, and he drove it as a symbolic opening of the centre of the factory, and I thank our CM for that," he said.

Tata Group's Growing Presence in Tamil Nadu

The Tata Sons Chairman further detailed the growing footprint of the Tata Group within Tamil Nadu, citing the expansion of various verticals, including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels Taj, and Tata Electronics.

"The Tata industry in TN has created a big presence. Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Taj Hotels, Tata Electronics, in the four years we have expanded," Chandrasekaran said.

Chairman Expresses Gratitude

During his address, Chandrasekaran expressed gratitude to State Chief Minister MK Stalin, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, and state officials for their support in meeting the project's milestones. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)