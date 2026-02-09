Lok Sabha Disrupted Again Over India-US Trade Deal House Adjourned

Lok Sabha on Monday continued to see repeated disruptions by the Opposition benches as they demanded a discussion the India-US trade framework in Parliament.

For the second time in a row today, Parliament saw less than 10 minutes of the session and no discussion taking place before being adjourned.

Heated Exchange on Lok Sabha Floor

The Opposition MPs are planning to move a no confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla in the second half of the budget session After the Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary moved the motion to discuss the Union Budget, Opposition MPs continued to demand a discussion on the India-US trade interim framework.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, while on the chair, criticised the demand by the Opposition MPs to discuss the interim trade framework, saying that business matters for the house have been decided on, and the Opposition MPs have also given names of their leaders to speak on it.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who was slated to speak on the Union Budget said that he would give the floor to the Leader of Opposition to discuss the India-US interim deal instead.

"Sir, we will speak on the trade deal," Shashi Tharoor told the Lok Sabha chair.

As Tenneti continued to calm the Opposition sloganeering down, he said, "I am telling you what has been given to me, and it is discussion on the budget...the party has given names, I have been given the name of Shashi Tharoor."

"Will LoP be speaking on budget? The party has given the name of Shashi Tharoor, the name has come from the party...LoP will be requested to speak" he added.

Right after Tenneti's question, Opposition MPs shouted "no", as they demanded that the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak on the India-US interim deal instead.

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also told the chair, "Speaker said that I would be allowed to speak before budget session, please follow that."

Tharoor also said, "Sir, I would take the floor and yield it to the LoP."

No-Confidence Motion Planned Against Speaker

Meanwhile, the Opposition MPs are planning to move a no confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla in the second half of the budget session as a 20 days-notice period is needed for such a motion.

The MPs have cited that the Speaker has unjustly suspended 8 of their MPs, is not allowing the Leader of Opposition to Speak, and preferential treatment is being given to treasury bench MPs, according to sources.

"The grounds identified for the move include: Lok Sabha LoP not allowed to speak; women MPs named by the Chair; certain Treasury Bench MPs always given Privilege in the House; and the Way 8 opposition MPs were suspended for the whole session," sources said.

Lok Sabha proceedings saw no legislative business happen on Monday as Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon amid Opposition sloganeering demanding a discussion on the India-US interim trade framework, disrupting question hour since the commencement of the house session at 11 AM.

Prior to the commencement of the question hour, Speaker Birla also congratulated the Indian Under 19 cricket team for their historic win in the World Cup tournament.

