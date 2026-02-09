UP Budget Session Begins Dy CM Pathak Touts Growth Since 2017

Pathak Highlights State's Progress Since 2017

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Budget Session, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday highlighted the state's progress in law and order, economic growth, and overall development since 2017. Speaking to the media, Pathak said, "The state has witnessed immense growth and development since 2017. Uttar Pradesh now ranks first in maintaining law and order. We have achieved significant success in increasing the state's per capita income. The economic survey report will be presented today, and accordingly, funds will be allocated through the budget for various development programs."

Budget Session Details and Proceedings

Meanwhile, the Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin today with a dedicated discussion window from 5 pm to 8 pm daily, which has been established to ensure all members have time to voice their opinions beyond the standard house time limit. The Budget Session is scheduled to run from February 9 to February 20, with the state budget for the 2026-27 financial year to be presented on February 11. The session is expected to witness discussions on key issues, including the presentation of the state budget. Speaker Satish Mahana expressed a broader goal to have the House sit for at least 30 days this year, encouraging the opposition to engage in debate rather than disruption.

Security and Traffic Measures in Place

In view of the proceedings, police forces along with the Rapid Response Force (RRF) have been deployed around the Assembly building to ensure smooth and secure functioning. Authorities have also implemented improved traffic management measures in the vicinity of the Assembly to minimise congestion and facilitate the movement of legislators and officials.

NDA Prepares for Session, Calls on Opposition

Ahead of the session, the NDA legislature held a meeting on Sunday with all party MLAs to prepare for the proceedings. Speaking after the meeting, Pathak said, "It will be a very good budget session. All the MLAs of the state are very enthusiastic. I express my sincere gratitude to all the MLAs."

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya urged the opposition to raise issues constructively, saying, "If the opposition has any issue, they should definitely raise it and behave constructively. If they behave negatively, they will feel that they are playing the role of the opposition. And if they behave negatively, we will pray to God to give them good sense. The budget will be presented on the 11th."

NDA MLA Danish Ansari criticised the Opposition for lacking an agenda, stating, "The opposition has no agenda; they should tell whether a good education system has been implemented in UP under the Yogi government or not, they should tell whether the rule of law has been strengthened in UP or not. The Yogi government has fulfilled all the expectations of the common people. The Opposition is talking without any issues; they only know how to mislead the public, but the public will not fall into anyone's trap." (ANI)

