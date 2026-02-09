Kanpur: FIR Registered In Lamborghini Crash On VIP Road, Several Hurt

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered following a Lamborghini car accident on VIP Road in Kanpur on Sunday, in which several people were injured, officials said on Monday.

According to an FIR, the incident took place near Jhula Park Crossing at around 1:45 PM, when the Lamborghini hit a parked Bullet motorcycle before striking a passerby. The complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle, and outer body. The motorcycle was also badly damaged. The case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125 (a), 125 (b), and 324 (4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar.

Police Investigation Underway

DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far. Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said, "Those who were injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital. A case has been registered, and a serious investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation. No one has been taken into custody yet."

Several people were injured after a speeding Lamborghini car driven by the son of a tobacco businessman rammed into pedestrians and a motorcycle rider on the VIP Road in Kanpur, officials said. According to police, the incident took place on Sunday when the luxury car hit a motorcycle rider and injured multiple pedestrians.

The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized by the Gwaltoli police station, and further investigation is underway.

Eyewitness Account

Speaking to ANI on Monday, an eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, described the incident and the aftermath, saying that the driver was taken away from the spot shortly after the accident."A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station. Around four to five people were injured in the incident." (ANI)

