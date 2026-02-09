Who Is Tanvi Gadkari? Spectator Goes Viral During India-USA World Cup Match

During the recent India vs. USA match in the ICC T20 World Cup, a girl in the stadium grabbed more attention than the game itself. A dance video of this girl watching the match is going viral and has taken over social media

During the India vs. USA match at the ICC T20 World Cup, a girl was seen dancing her heart out in the stadium. Her dance is going viral, and everyone wants to know who she is. Let's tell you about this girl...

The girl whose dance went viral from the ICC T20 World Cup is named Tanvi Gadkari. Tanvi is an actress, dancer, and digital creator. She has a huge fan following on Instagram, with about 320,000 followers.

Tanvi Gadkari gained fame from the 2023 web series Campus Beats on Amazon miniTV. Her role as Rihanna was a hit. She later appeared in Jamnapaar and Power of Punch.

Tanvi has been in music videos like Bansi and Dil Dooba Jaave. Her dance videos trend on social media, where she shares reels, lifestyle posts, and glamorous photos.

Tanvi shared the video on Instagram, writing, "Went to see my first cricket match... saw myself dancing on TV." The camera caught her celebrating a big hit by an Indian batsman.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tanvi Gadkari (@tanvi__gadkari)