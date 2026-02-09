Tragedy In Meerut As 22-Year-Old Dies Gaming On Phone, Family Warned Of Excessive Mobile Use Earlier

A tragic incident in Meerut has reignited concerns about the dangers of online gaming addiction. A 22-year-old man, identified as Mohammad Kaif, collapsed while playing a game on his mobile phone and later died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday morning.

Kaif, a resident of Khairnagar, had a history of high blood pressure. Local reports suggest his blood pressure spiked during the game, leading to a brain haemorrhage. He was rushed to a nearby nursing home after collapsing in his father's office, where he worked. From there, he was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital, but doctors confirmed he could not be saved.

Family members revealed Kaif had been undergoing treatment for hypertension for nearly a decade. His father, Mohammad Farooq, a property dealer, said Kaif had been managing his condition with regular medical care. Despite this, he often spent long hours on his mobile phone, making reels for social media and playing online games.

Relatives noted that repeated attempts were made to discourage his excessive mobile usage, but Kaif often ignored the advice. His sudden death has left the family devastated and has drawn attention to the risks of prolonged gaming and screen time, especially for individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

The incident comes less than a week after three minor sisters in Ghaziabad died by suicide following parental objections to their online gaming habits. Reports indicated the children had become hooked on a task-based“Korean love game” during the pandemic, highlighting the growing concern around gaming addiction among youth.