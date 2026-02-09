Skincare Body Products Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Skincare Body Products Market Size and Outlook -Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanism. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 196.3 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 390.3 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 8.1%.

The skincare body products market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:



The body lotions & creams segment led the market in 2025 due to its high use among consumers to meet daily nourishment and protection needs.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to rising disposable income and localization of beauty trends.

Consumers worldwide are seeking clean-label and natural products. The US leads the North America region due to strong purchasing power and preference for preventive skincare regimes.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Market Segments

The contents of the report are as follows:

By Product



Body Lotions & Creams Body Oils

By Distribution Channel



Offline Distribution Online Distribution

By Region



Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America Middle East & Africa

