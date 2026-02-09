Riyadh Airport To Begin Phased Terminal Transition From February 16

Dhaka: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh will begin a phased terminal transition process from February 16 to February 25 as part of what airport officials describe as the largest operational transformation in its history, said a media report.

The transition will see international and domestic flights gradually relocated across multiple terminals over a 10-day period, affecting flights operated by Saudia, Flynas, Flyadeal, and foreign carriers.

The airport said the move is designed to improve passenger flow, operational efficiency, and long-term service quality, urging travelers to check their designated terminals carefully ahead of departure.

Key transition dates and terminal changes

February 16: International flights operated by Flyadeal scheduled to depart after 12:00 a.m. will relocate to Terminal 1.

February 17: International flights operated by Saudia departing after 3:00 a.m. will move to Terminal 2.

February 24:

– All Saudia domestic flights departing after 12:00 a.m. will relocate to Terminal 4.

– Domestic flights operated by Saudia, Flynas, and Flyadeal departing after 11:00 p.m. will also operate from Terminal 4.

February 25:

– International flights operated by foreign carriers departing after 5:00 a.m. will relocate to Terminal 5.

– Domestic flights operated by Saudia, Flynas, and Flyadeal departing after 7:00 a.m. will operate exclusively from Terminal 3, which will be designated for domestic services.

Passenger guidance

The airport advised passengers to arrive early, noting that check-in at the designated terminal opens four hours before departure.

Travelers are also encouraged to stay in close contact with their airlines to receive the latest operational updates during the transition period.

The terminal transition is part of a broader modernization drive at King Khalid International Airport.

K