Hylaq Secures Coinbase And Stripe Approvals To Power Handle-Based Payments

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Hylaq, a handle-based internet identity and payments platform, has secured approvals for Coinbase on-ramp and off-ramp services as well as Stripe's crypto on-ramp, enabling compliant fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat transactions through its integrated payments layer, Loadit Pay.

The platform replaces traditional URLs and wallet addresses with simple, human-readable @handles, allowing users to send and receive cryptocurrency without relying on complex alphanumeric strings. Loadit Pay powers wallet funding, crypto transfers, and fiat withdrawals while maintaining full non-custodial control.

Hylaq was founded by Colton Trudell of Mansfield, Texas, and co-founded by Ricardo“Ricky” Martinez of Fort Worth, Texas. Loadit operates independently at and serves as the financial routing and payments infrastructure behind the Hylaq platform.

Neither Hylaq nor Loadit Pay custody user funds or private keys. All transactions are signed client-side, ensuring users retain ownership and control at all times.

“These platforms were built to solve crypto's usability problem,” said Trudell.“By unifying identity and payments into a single non-custodial experience, we're making digital payments feel natural while preserving compliance.”

Hylaq and Loadit Pay are currently live with user-facing products and support multiple blockchain networks, with expanded functionality planned throughout 2026.

About Hylaq

Hylaq is a handle-based internet identity platform that enables users to send and receive cryptocurrency using human-readable @handles instead of wallet addresses or URLs.

About Loadit Pay

Loadit Pay is the payments and financial routing layer that powers transactions across Hylaq, providing compliant fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat infrastructure while preserving non-custodial ownership.