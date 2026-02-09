MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) PreveCeutical Announces Filing of Patent for Delivery of CNS-Active Agents

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H0) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") is pleased to announce it has filed an International (PCT) patent application on February 5, 2026, having the application no. PCT/US2026/014110, and entitled "Delivery of CNS-active therapeutic agents".

The international patent application covers innovative methods and formulations aimed at addressing longstanding challenges in the treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. Of particular interest is Parkinson's disease, which is a neurodegenerative condition afflicting over 10 to 12 million globally, and it is cited as the 2nd most common neurodegenerative disorder after dementia. Progressive symptoms of Parkinson's disease include unilateral movement issues, typically presenting as a slight tremor and quiet speech in the early stages, through to severe disability that impacts eating, bathing and dressing, complemented by cognitive decline.

Depletion of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the brain is the key driver of Parkinson's. Direct supplementation with dopamine is not currently a viable option, due to it being unable to cross the blood-brain barrier, and treatments most typically involve oral administration of the dopamine precursor, levodopa (L-dopa). As Parkinson's is a progressive disease also impacting the health of dopaminergic neurons, their gradual decline in numbers is inevitable, reaching a threshold that renders supplementation with L-dopa ineffective.

PreveCeutical has now developed an approach for the delivery of central nervous system (CNS)-active drugs, such as dopamine, directly to the brain, and formulations that are adapted for this delivery mode. By supplying the native neurotransmitter (dopamine) directly to the brain, the Company proposes circumventing the need to administer L-dopa, dopamine agonists and other therapeutics progressively prescribed for the management of Parkinson's across the spectrum of disease. Furthermore, this approach has the potential to offer patients in the advanced stages of Parkinson's a safe and effective treatment option, through direct replenishment of dopamine in the brain, potentially circumventing the need for advanced/invasive treatments.

More broadly, PreveCeutical's novel approach has the potential to address historical bottlenecks in the delivery of a range of peripherally-restricted therapeutics for CNS conditions, and it is actively exploring options to exploit these opportunities.

Commenting on the filing, PreveCeutical Chief Executive Officer Stephen Van Deventer stated, "Despite decades of research, there is still no proven clinical strategy for delivering dopamine directly to the brain. Our technology aims to change that, and we believe it represents an important step toward transforming the treatment landscape for Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders."

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product and approach has the ability to manage Parkinson's disease at this time.

Although PreveCeutical believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate or successful.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature IdenticalTM peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

