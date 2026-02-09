War Update: 312 Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Axis Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a situation update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, yesterday the enemy carried out two missile strikes, using 11 missiles, and 65 airstrikes, dropping 148 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the aggressor used 3,960 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,741 shelling attacks on settlements and the positions of Ukrainian forces, including 104 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor also carried out airstrikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Kolomiitsi in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Zelena Dibrova, Barvinivka, Nizhenka, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, and Kopani in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of Ukrainian forces struck an area of enemy personnel concentration and an enemy engineering structure.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, three combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy carried out three airstrikes using six guided aerial bombs and conducted 78 shelling attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy made eight attempts to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and toward Fyholivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, 14 enemy attacks were recorded yesterday. Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions toward Kupiansk, Podoly, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosynove, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy carried out 22 attacks, attempting to break into Ukrainian defenses near Drobysheve, Serednie, Zarichne, and toward Druzhliubivka, Stavky, Shyikivka, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 attempts by the occupiers to advance toward Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, and in the area of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out one attack near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 32 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 72 assault actions by the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Myrnohrad, and Filiia, and toward the settlements of Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka, Hryshyne, and Novyi Donbas.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy conducted eight attacks over the past day near Pryvillia and toward the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Ivanivka, and Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole sector, 29 enemy attacks were recorded in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Myrne, Dobropillia, and toward Zaliznychne and Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Kamianske, Shcherbaky, and toward Lukianivske.

In the Dnipro River sector, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

