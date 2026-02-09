Defense Forces Liberate Chuhunivka In Kharkiv Region From Russians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 16th Army Corps reported this on Facebook and posted a video of the combat operation.

"Taking advantage of difficult weather conditions, the enemy attempted a covert infiltration through the combat formations of the Defense Forces in the area of the village of Chuhunivka. Despite the bad weather, operators of reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles promptly detected the enemy group. After that, the Specialized Rifle Battalion Shkval cleared the settlement," the statement said.

Some of the invaders who laid down their arms were taken prisoner. The Ukrainian flag has been raised in Chuhunivka, and the settlement is now under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

