Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Defense Forces Liberate Chuhunivka In Kharkiv Region From Russians

Defense Forces Liberate Chuhunivka In Kharkiv Region From Russians


2026-02-09 03:07:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 16th Army Corps reported this on Facebook and posted a video of the combat operation.

"Taking advantage of difficult weather conditions, the enemy attempted a covert infiltration through the combat formations of the Defense Forces in the area of the village of Chuhunivka. Despite the bad weather, operators of reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles promptly detected the enemy group. After that, the Specialized Rifle Battalion Shkval cleared the settlement," the statement said.

Some of the invaders who laid down their arms were taken prisoner. The Ukrainian flag has been raised in Chuhunivka, and the settlement is now under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read also: Russian army loses 1,250 troops in war against Ukraine over past day

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia sector from Russian troops.

MENAFN09022026000193011044ID1110713745



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search