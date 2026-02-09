Azerbaijan Bolsters Cybersecurity Workforce With New Strategies And Partnerships

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's cooperation with both local and international partners will be expanded in the coming years to develop and implement new strategies, Shahmar Hajiyahyayev, Head of the Information Security Department of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, told reporters on the sidelines of the 6th Graduation Day event of the Cybersecurity Center held today, Trend reports.

According to him, as part of the sixth wave of the Cybersecurity Center, 40 people completed advanced training and individual training programs in 60 fundamental areas and entered the labor market.

He noted that the center's activities are based on the national strategy for the development of cybersecurity and information security, covering the period up to 2023, and the main focus has been on the formation of human capital over the past three years.

"During this period, one of our main goals was to introduce approximately 480-500 cybersecurity specialists to the labor market, and we have achieved this goal," he mentioned.

The official noted that the activities were not limited to personnel training, but also carried out consistent measures to form a sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem in the country. In this context, the correct use of new generation technologies by specialists and the creation of local, national cybersecurity products were among the main priorities.

He added that the center implemented special educational and analytical programs for about 200 decision-makers. These programs were aimed at helping executives approach technologies correctly and make effective investment decisions.

Noting that special attention is also paid to product development, Hajiyahyayev stressed that several local cybersecurity products have already been developed, and several of them have shown real results in the market.

"Approximately 86% of our graduates are already successfully operating in the labor market. We consider these three years not the end, but the beginning," the official explained.

He emphasized that in the coming years, cooperation with both local and international partners will be expanded in the direction of developing and implementing new strategies.

The official thanked foreign organizations, local partners, and higher education institutions that support the center's activities and pointed out the importance of continuing the cooperation.