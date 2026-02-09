Global Oil Derivative Prices Climb At Start Of February, Energy Ministry Reports

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra) -- Global prices of petroleum derivatives increased during the first week of February compared with their levels in January, according to the weekly bulletin issued by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.The bulletin showed that the average price of gasoline (Octane 95) rose to USD 632 per ton, compared with USD 623 previously, marking an increase of approximately 1.4 percent.The average price of gasoline (Octane 90) reached USD 614 per ton, up from USD 606, reflecting an increase of about 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, the average price of diesel climbed from USD 584 per ton to USD 625, recording an increase of approximately 7 percent.The average price of kerosene rose from USD 634 per ton to USD 659, an increase of about 3.9 percent, while the average price of fuel oil jumped from USD 363 per ton to USD 414, representing an increase of around 14 percent.As for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), its average price increased from USD 521 per metric ton to USD 541, a rise of approximately 3.8 percent.In addition, the average price of Brent crude oil rose during the first week of February to USD 70 per barrel, compared with an average of USD 67 per barrel in January, marking an increase of about 4.5 percent.