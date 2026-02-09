21-Karat Gold Price Stands At JD102 In Local Market

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra) --The selling price of a gram of 21-karat gold, the most popular among citizens in the local market, stood at JD102 at jewelry shops on Monday, compared with JD97.40 for purchases.According to the bulletin issued by the General Association of Owners of Jewelry and Goldsmith Shops, the selling prices per gram of 24-karat, 18-karat, and 14-karat gold were JD116.80, JD90.50, and JD70.70 respectively.