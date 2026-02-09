403
Lebanon: Israeli Occupation Forces Abduct Citizen
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese National News Agency reported Monday that a military unit from the Israeli occupation army abducted a citizen from the town of Al-Hebariya, southern Lebanon.
The agency said the occupation forces "advanced on foot" into the town and abducted Atwi Atwi, head of the Islamic Group and former mayor of Al-Hebariya.
Meanwhile, Al-Hebariya Municipality condemned the abduction of Atwi from "his home in front of his family members," describing it as "an assault on sovereignty, security, and stability, and a blatant violation of the sanctity of homes and citizens' dignity."
The municipality called on the relevant authorities to fully assume their responsibilities and follow up on this serious violation to ensure the protection of citizens and safeguard their dignity. (end)
