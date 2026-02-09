Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lebanon: Israeli Occupation Forces Abduct Citizen


2026-02-09 03:05:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese National News Agency reported Monday that a military unit from the Israeli occupation army abducted a citizen from the town of Al-Hebariya, southern Lebanon.
The agency said the occupation forces "advanced on foot" into the town and abducted Atwi Atwi, head of the Islamic Group and former mayor of Al-Hebariya.
Meanwhile, Al-Hebariya Municipality condemned the abduction of Atwi from "his home in front of his family members," describing it as "an assault on sovereignty, security, and stability, and a blatant violation of the sanctity of homes and citizens' dignity."
The municipality called on the relevant authorities to fully assume their responsibilities and follow up on this serious violation to ensure the protection of citizens and safeguard their dignity. (end)
ayb


MENAFN09022026000071011013ID1110713723



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search