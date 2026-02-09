Foreign Reserves Rise 2.63% In January: QCB

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: International reserves and foreign currency liquidity at Qatar Central Bank (QCB) rose by 2.63% year-on-year in January, reaching QR261.890bn, compared with the same period in 2025, when they stood at QR255.164bn. Data issued by QCB showed that its official international reserves increased by 3.14% by the end of January 2026, equivalent to QR6.160bn, reaching QR202.255bn, compared with the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, its holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills declined by about QR19.413bn, to QR109.450bn in January 2026, compared with the same month in 2025.

Official reserves consist of key components: foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights (SDR) deposits, Qatar's quota at the International Monetary Fund, in addition to other liquid assets (foreign-currency deposits). Together, the latter two form what is known as total international reserves.