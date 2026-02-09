Automotive Coatings Market Expected To Expand At A 9% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The automotive coatings industry has witnessed substantial growth recently, driven by evolving automotive technologies and consumer preferences. As vehicles become more advanced and customized, the demand for protective and decorative coatings continues to rise, setting the stage for significant market expansion in the coming years. Here's a thorough look at the current market size, growth factors, leading regions, and key trends shaping the automotive coatings landscape.

Automotive Coatings Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026

The automotive coatings market has experienced solid growth and is expected to continue expanding. From a market size of $23.37 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $25.58 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This past growth can be linked to increased global vehicle production, wider adoption of multi-layer coating systems, growing popularity of vehicle customization, the use of electrocoat (e-coat) technology, and advancements in resin chemistry.

Download a free sample of the automotive coatings market report:



Looking beyond 2026, the market is anticipated to maintain strong momentum, reaching $36.13 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.0%. Factors driving this future expansion include rising electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, a growing preference for eco-friendly coating solutions, expanded automotive refinishing activities, heightened focus on scratch-resistant and durable coatings, and greater integration of smart manufacturing technologies into coating processes. Emerging trends during this period involve increased use of waterborne and low-VOC coatings, demand for superior corrosion-resistant products, coatings for lightweight automotive substrates, UV-cured and powder coatings, as well as enhanced aesthetic customization options.

Understanding the Role and Purpose of Automotive Coatings

Automotive coatings are applied to various vehicle surfaces to shield them from corrosion and boost visual appeal. These coatings, available in powder or liquid forms, cover both interior and exterior parts of automobiles. Besides improving durability and appearance, they also contribute to heat resistance and shock absorption, enhancing the overall performance and longevity of vehicles.

View the full automotive coatings market report:



Factors Fueling Growth in the Automotive Coatings Market

One of the primary drivers for growth in the automotive coatings market is the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles. Stricter emission regulations and the need to reduce fuel consumption have accelerated this trend. Lightweight vehicles require specialized coatings that not only protect them from corrosion but also help reduce overall weight, improving fuel efficiency. For example, data from the Federal Reserve Economic Data in August 2024 showed that sales of lightweight vehicles (including autos and light trucks) in the US jumped to 15.002 million units in January 2024, up from 13.431 million units in January 2023, marking an 11.7% year-over-year increase. This rising demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to strongly support the automotive coatings market moving forward.

Regional Outlook and Market Leadership in Automotive Coatings

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the automotive coatings market. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The automotive coatings market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and growth prospects.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Coatings Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Oem Coatings Global Market Report 2026



Aerospace Coatings Global Market Report 2026



Automotive Refinish Coatings Global Market Report 2026



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: