Electric Bikes & Scooters Market: Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities & Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The electric bikes and scooters market is evolving steadily, shaped by various environmental and technological factors. As urban areas grapple with congestion and pollution, these electric mobility solutions are becoming increasingly relevant. Let's explore the market's current status, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook.

Forecasted Market Growth of Electric Bikes and Scooters From 2025 to 2030

The market for electric bikes and scooters has seen only modest growth recently. It is projected to remain steady at $30.27 billion from 2025 through 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.0%. This relatively flat expansion during the past period is linked to factors such as rising urban congestion, fluctuating fuel prices, initial government incentives, growing environmental consciousness, and the adoption of personal mobility devices.

Download a free sample of the electric bikes and scooters market report:



Looking ahead, the electric bikes and scooters market is expected to experience significant growth. By 2030, the market size is forecasted to reach $42.74 billion, driven by a strong CAGR of 9.0%. Key contributors to this expansion include tightening emission regulations, the enlargement of charging infrastructure, reductions in battery costs, integration with smart mobility systems, and the rise of micro-mobility services. Notable trends shaping the industry include greater urban e-mobility adoption, the growth of shared mobility platforms, demand for lighter electric vehicles, broader use of lithium-ion batteries, and an increasing focus on improving last-mile connectivity.

Understanding Electric Bikes and Scooters

Electric bicycles, commonly called e-bikes or eBikes, are bicycles equipped with an electric motor that assists with pedaling, making travel easier and more efficient. Electric scooters, on the other hand, often resemble motorcycles and are plug-in electric vehicles with either two or three wheels powered by an electric motor. Both types of vehicles are gaining popularity as convenient alternatives for urban travel.

View the full electric bikes and scooters market report:



Environmental Awareness as a Catalyst for Market Growth

Growing concerns about pollution are set to play a major role in the market's future growth. Pollution involves releasing harmful substances into the air, water, or soil, adversely impacting human health, wildlife, and ecosystems and disrupting nature's balance. Increased media attention on environmental challenges has heightened public awareness about the harmful consequences of pollution, encouraging more sustainable choices. Electric bikes and scooters contribute to pollution reduction by generating zero tailpipe emissions, lowering dependence on fossil fuels, and promoting cleaner transportation options in cities.

Concrete Data Highlighting Pollution Issues

For example, in September 2025, the Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research (EDGAR), an intergovernmental research body based in Belgium, reported that global greenhouse gas emissions in 2024 reached around 53.2 gigatons of CO2-equivalent, marking a 1.3% rise from 2023. Fossil fuel-based CO2 emissions, which make up 74.5% of total greenhouse gases, continued to increase, underscoring the significant pollution caused by conventional transport and energy production. This persistent environmental challenge is boosting interest in clean mobility options like electric bikes and scooters, driving market growth.

Asia-Pacific's Leading Position in the Electric Bikes and Scooters Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the electric bikes and scooters market and is projected to maintain this dominance over the next five years. The market report also covers other important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market distribution and trends.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Electric Bikes and Scooters Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

On Road Motorcycles Market Report 2026



Secondary Batteries Market Report 2026



Transportation Manufacturing Market Report 2026



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "