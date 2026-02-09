403
International law firm Mishcon de Reya strengthens UAE presence with four senior partner appointments
(MENAFN- Alto ) Mishcon de Reya today announced the appointment of four partners across its newly launched UAE offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, marking a major milestone in the firm’s international growth strategy and reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region.
The appointments of Natalie Jones, Rob Flaws, and Sandeep Dhama together with the relocation of Kamal Rahman, a longstanding Mishcon de Reya partner, to the UAE offices, significantly expand the firm’s capabilities across Employment, Innovation and Technology, Corporate and Private Wealth, supporting clients operating across the Middle East and internationally.
Natalie Jones has joined the firm as Partner to lead the Middle East Employment practice. With more than 15 years’ experience in the UAE, she advises on the full employment lifecycle, including workplace investigations, incentives and the employment aspects of corporate transactions. She previously held senior roles at DLA Piper and PwC Legal and is recognised by both Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners for her pragmatic, client-focused approach.
Rob Flaws joins as Partner and Head of Tech, AI, FinTech and Innovation. With over 18 years of international legal experience, including 15 years in the Middle East, Rob has built a career at the intersection of law, technology and commercial strategy. He has held senior in-house roles within the region’s innovation ecosystem, including at FinTech unicorn Tabby and AI venture Alpheya, advising on AI, FinTech, blockchain and digital transformation.
Sandeep Dhama joins as Partner for the Mergers & Acquisitions team, having spent nearly eight years at Stephenson Harwood. Sandeep advises on mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, joint ventures, foreign direct investment and general corporate matters. Based in Dubai since 2010, he has led a number of complex cross-border transactions, including advising on several landmark deals, and brings deep experience supporting inbound investment across the GCC region from Asia and the USA in particular.
Kamal Rahman is a Partner in the firm’s Private Wealth practice and a leading immigration and private wealth lawyer. Having practised at the firm for over 30 years, Kamal will be relocating to the UAE. Kamal is a trusted adviser to HNW international families who require holistic and coordinated advice allowing them to internationalise and diversify their family and wealth. Her extensive knowledge of the firm allows her to deliver a seamless service to clients who require advice on residency and citizenship, tax planning, asset protection, family governance, and reputation management. Kamal brings extensive cross-cultural experience, advising clients across the Middle East, Asia, China, Russia and Africa, and is widely recognised for her client-centred, relationship-driven approach.
These appointments follow the recent launch of Mishcon de Reya’s Abu Dhabi and Dubai offices and reflect the firm’s Vision 2030 strategy to build integrated, sector-focused capabilities across key international markets.
Christopher Skipper, Managing Partner of the UAE offices, said: “Together, these four appointments represent a significant step forward for Mishcon de Reya in the Middle East. Each brings deep sector expertise, strong regional credibility and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional client service. Their collective strength allows us to support clients across the full spectrum of private wealth, corporate, employment and innovation-led growth in the UAE and beyond.”
