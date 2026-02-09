403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada, France Open Consulates in Greenland
(MENAFN) Canada and France inaugurated diplomatic outposts in Greenland this weekend, marking a direct response to escalating tensions between Washington and NATO allies over the Arctic territory's future.
The moves come as US President Donald Trump continues pressing demands for American control of the strategically vital island, currently under Danish sovereignty. Trump has justified his push by invoking purported security risks from Russia and China in the Arctic region—claims both Moscow and Beijing have rebuffed. Multiple European governments have flatly rejected Washington's territorial ambitions.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand traveled to Nuuk on Saturday, where she ceremonially launched Ottawa's new consulate alongside Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt.
Anand publicly declared Canada's "support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Greenland and of the Kingdom of Denmark," according to the Foreign Ministry's official statement.
Twenty-four hours prior, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot formally established his nation's consular presence on the island. Paris announced it became the "first European Union country to set up a consulate general" in the territory.
"France reiterates its commitment to respect for the Kingdom of Denmark's territorial integrity," the ministry declared.
Military maneuvers conducted by Denmark in Greenland last month featured token forces from Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, and the UK—each dispatching maximum 15-person delegations.
Following solidarity statements from French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and other European leaders last month, Trump issued tariff warnings targeting Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland.
The American leader subsequently withdrew the threats, claiming agreement on a "framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland" with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte—though specifics remain undisclosed.
Rasmus Jarlov, chairman of Denmark's parliamentary defense committee, stated last month that Russia and China present zero danger to Greenland—a position supported by EU Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov likewise confirmed Washington is "well aware" that neither Russia nor China harbors designs on the island.
The moves come as US President Donald Trump continues pressing demands for American control of the strategically vital island, currently under Danish sovereignty. Trump has justified his push by invoking purported security risks from Russia and China in the Arctic region—claims both Moscow and Beijing have rebuffed. Multiple European governments have flatly rejected Washington's territorial ambitions.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand traveled to Nuuk on Saturday, where she ceremonially launched Ottawa's new consulate alongside Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt.
Anand publicly declared Canada's "support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Greenland and of the Kingdom of Denmark," according to the Foreign Ministry's official statement.
Twenty-four hours prior, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot formally established his nation's consular presence on the island. Paris announced it became the "first European Union country to set up a consulate general" in the territory.
"France reiterates its commitment to respect for the Kingdom of Denmark's territorial integrity," the ministry declared.
Military maneuvers conducted by Denmark in Greenland last month featured token forces from Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, and the UK—each dispatching maximum 15-person delegations.
Following solidarity statements from French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and other European leaders last month, Trump issued tariff warnings targeting Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland.
The American leader subsequently withdrew the threats, claiming agreement on a "framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland" with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte—though specifics remain undisclosed.
Rasmus Jarlov, chairman of Denmark's parliamentary defense committee, stated last month that Russia and China present zero danger to Greenland—a position supported by EU Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov likewise confirmed Washington is "well aware" that neither Russia nor China harbors designs on the island.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment