Automotive Wi-Fi Modules Market Projected To Reach $6.03 Billion With A 10.5% CAGR By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The automotive Wi-Fi modules market is experiencing significant momentum as vehicles become increasingly connected and smart. Offering seamless internet access within cars, these modules are fundamental to modern automotive technology. Below, we explore the market's size, growth prospects, key drivers, regional dynamics, and the evolving trends shaping this sector.

Strong Expansion Expected in the Automotive Wi-Fi Modules Market Size

The automotive Wi-Fi modules market has seen impressive growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $3.65 billion in 2025 to $4.04 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This historical expansion is primarily driven by the rising demand for connected infotainment systems, smartphone integration, telematics adoption, early vehicle connectivity solutions, and consumers' increasing need for in-car internet access.

Download a free sample of the automotive wi-fi modules market report:



Forecasted Surge in the Automotive Wi-Fi Modules Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow even faster, reaching $6.03 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5%. Growth in this period will be fueled by the emergence of software-defined vehicles, the data requirements of autonomous driving, increased vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, expanding cloud-based vehicle services, and a growing emphasis on cybersecurity within connectivity systems. Key trends expected to dominate this phase include the deployment of in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots, adoption of Wi-Fi 6 modules, support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates, integration with telematics platforms, and the rise of connected passenger cars.

Understanding Automotive Wi-Fi Modules and Their Role

Automotive Wi-Fi modules are specialized devices that provide wireless internet connectivity inside vehicles. They can be integrated into infotainment systems or operate as standalone units, enabling in-car Wi-Fi hotspots and connectivity for diverse applications. These modules play an essential role in improving the driving experience by supporting navigation, streaming services, and communication with external networks, thereby enhancing vehicle functionality and passenger convenience.

View the full automotive wi-fi modules market report:



Growing Influence of IoT on Automotive Wi-Fi Modules Market Growth

One of the main factors propelling the automotive Wi-Fi modules market is the rapid increase in Internet of Things (IoT) devices. IoT refers to interconnected gadgets that communicate and share data over the internet. Advances in technology, improved connectivity and bandwidth, reduced sensor and hardware costs, and the growing demand for automated, data-driven decision-making are contributing to IoT's expansion. In the automotive sector, IoT-enabled Wi-Fi modules facilitate real-time data exchange, remote diagnostics, and sophisticated infotainment features. For example, Ericsson's 2023 report highlighted that total IoT connections reached 15.7 billion in 2023 and are expected to surge by 16% annually to 38.8 billion connections by 2029. This widespread adoption of IoT devices is a key driver behind the automotive Wi-Fi modules market growth.

Regional Market Dynamics Highlight Asia-Pacific's Leadership

In terms of geographic presence, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for automotive Wi-Fi modules in 2025 and is expected to maintain the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes other regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Wi-Fi Modules Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Pcb Market Report 2026

/report/automotive-pcb-global-market-report

Automotive Electronics Market Report 2026

/report/automotive-electronics-global-market-report

Automotive Operating System Market Report 2026

/report/automotive-operating-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "