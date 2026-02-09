Algaecides Market Expected To Reach $7.41 Billion By 2030 Comprehensive Report From The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The algaecides market is gaining significant traction as concerns over water quality and aquatic health continue to rise globally. Growing environmental challenges and expanding aquaculture activities are driving the demand for effective algae control solutions. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for this important sector.

Understanding the Algaecides Market Size and Projected Growth

The algaecides market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is expected to grow from $4.28 billion in 2025 to $4.79 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This upward trend during the past period has been largely influenced by an increase in algae bloom incidents, growth in aquaculture operations, wider use of chemicals for surface water treatment, heightened agricultural water management requirements, and the availability of copper-based algaecides.

Download a free sample of the algaecides market report:



Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to maintain robust momentum, reaching $7.42 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include a stronger regulatory push towards eco-friendly biocides, rising preference for natural and biodegradable algaecides, expansion of aquaculture production, greater investment in water quality management, and the adoption of precision application methods. Key trends shaping the future market landscape involve increasing use of environmentally safe algaecide formulations, demand for targeted algae control products, growth in aquaculture and water treatment applications, expansion of non-copper and natural options, and a greater focus on controlled algae management.

Defining Algaecides and Their Role in Algae Control

Algaecides are specialized biocides designed to eliminate or inhibit algae growth. They play a crucial role in preventing the development of macrophytes and photosynthetic organisms that contribute to algal bloom formation. By controlling such growth, algaecides help maintain healthier aquatic ecosystems and reduce negative impacts on water quality.

View the full algaecides market report:



Aquaculture Expansion as a Key Growth Driver for the Algaecides Market

One of the main factors fueling algaecides market growth is the rapid expansion of aquaculture. Aquaculture involves cultivating, breeding, and harvesting aquatic organisms such as fish, algae, shellfish, and aquatic plants in controlled water environments. This sector is expanding due to increasing global demand for seafood products and shifting consumer dietary preferences. Algae are widely used in aquaculture for purposes such as nutrition for aquatic animals, additives in aquafeed, and in wastewater treatment processes.

For instance, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2024, global per capita consumption of aquatic animal foods was approximately 21.1 kg in 2024 and is projected to rise to 21.8 kg by 2034, although this growth varies by region. This ongoing rise in aquaculture directly supports increased demand for algaecides to maintain water quality and optimize production, thereby driving market expansion.

Key Regional Dynamics Influencing the Algaecides Market

In 2025, North America held the largest market share within the global algaecides market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The market analysis covers major geographical regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional market trends and growth potential.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Algaecides Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Algae Products Global Market Report 2026



Agricultural Algaecides Global Market Report 2026



Fungicides Global Market Report 2026



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: