Shilpa Shetty Claims Vyaghrasana Improves Balance, Strengthens Back & Core

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty continues to shell fitness goals even at 50, all thanks to her strict fitness regime and clean diet.

One of the secrets of Shilpa's picture-perfect physique is yoga, which is an integral part of the fitness routine of the 'Dhadkan' actress.

Through her latest Instagram post, Shilpa gave a glimpse of herself performing the variations of Vyaghrasana to her InstaFam.

Listing the benefits of the asana, Shilpa penned the caption, "Benefits of this variation of Vyaghrasana:

- Improves balance and enhances coordination between the mind and body.

- Strengthens the lower back, glutes, hamstrings and core muscles.

- Supports hip mobility (sic)".

However, she advised fellow fitness junkies to avoid this practice in case they are experiencing back pain and/ or knee issues.

Shilpa's feed is a hub of such motivational videos.

In January, Shilpa gave a sneak peek into her mobility exercises.

She took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video of her gym session. She was seen working on her mobility with some difficult floor exercises.

She stressed that high mobility on a daily basis is a major factor in improving the quality of life as it helps reduce stiffness in the body, enhances flexibility, and also provides healthy joints.

Challenging netizens to try the regime, Shilpa captioned the post, "Hip hip... no hooray...But mobility is so important for daily movement and quality of life. It helps reduce stiffness, improves flexibility and keeps the joints happy. So if you can get through this, you are already winning! Go give it a shot, while I complete my challenge."

Work-wise, Shilpa is awaiting the release of her next, "KD: The Devil".

Helmed by Prem, the film will see Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, along with Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi as the ancillary cast.