PM Modi Shares Sanskrit Verse To Inspire Students' Limitless Potential At Pariksha Pe Charcha

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the immense talent and boundless potential of India's students during the ongoing ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, emphasising that they hold the complete ability to transform their dreams into reality.

In a message shared on X on Monday, the Prime Minister highlighted the core purpose of the interactive programme, saying that 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' aims to guide young minds on how to channel their abilities and skills meaningfully for personal growth, success, and overcoming life's challenges.

He wrote:“Our students, endowed with extraordinary talent, possess the full potential to turn their dreams into reality. The objective of Pariksha Pe Charcha is precisely this: to show how they can make meaningful use of their talent and skills.”

To reinforce his message, PM Modi quoted a powerful Sanskrit Subhashitam. The verse translates to: A person who possesses knowledge (vidya), logical reasoning (vitarka), scientific understanding (vijnana), sharp memory (smriti), promptness and readiness (tatparata), and active effort (kriya) can surmount any obstacle -- nothing remains impossible or unattainable for such an individual.

The Prime Minister's words came amid the live second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, which featured multi-location interactions with students from Raipur, Coimbatore, Devmogra and Guwahati.

The programme, organised by the Ministry of Education, has already seen over 4.5 crore registrations this year, underscoring its massive reach and popularity as a platform to reduce exam stress, build confidence, and inspire holistic development.

PM Modi's message aligns with the series' evolving format, where he engages directly with students to discuss not only exam preparation but also life skills, discipline, leadership, and the responsible use of talent.

By invoking the ancient wisdom of the Subhashitam, he encouraged students to cultivate these six essential qualities -- knowledge, logic, science, memory, alertness, and action -- to face any challenge with determination.

The post on X attracted positive reactions from students, parents, and educators, who shared it widely, viewing it as timely motivation ahead of board examinations.

As Pariksha Pe Charcha continues to inspire millions, the Prime Minister's emphasis on inner potential and purposeful skill-building reinforces the programme's role in nurturing a confident, capable generation ready to contribute to a developed India.