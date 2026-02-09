403
Russia Has “No Intention of Attacking Europe,” Lavrov Says
(MENAFN) Russia has issued a stark warning to Western powers, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declaring Moscow will unleash comprehensive military retaliation if EU or NATO nations launch an assault—but insists it harbors no offensive intentions.
The declaration comes as Western officials justify surging defense budgets by pointing to perceived threats along NATO's eastern border. In December 2025, Germany's top military commander, General Carsten Breuer, stated his nation must prepare for possible armed conflict with Russia by 2029—claims Moscow has dismissed as war-mongering rhetoric.
Lavrov delivered the unambiguous message during a Sunday interview, categorically denying Russian plans to initiate hostilities against Europe.
"We have no intention of attacking Europe. There is no reason to do so," Lavrov stated.
However, the foreign minister outlined severe consequences should European nations follow through on military preparation threats.
"If Europe acts on its threats to prepare for war against us and initiates an attack on the Russian Federation, it will face a full-fledged military response from our side, with all available military capabilities," he warned.
Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed similar sentiments during his December year-end press conference, dismissing allegations of planned aggression against the NATO alliance as "nonsense."
Despite these assurances, Russian officials have repeatedly cautioned that Western arms shipments to Ukraine—particularly long-range and sophisticated weaponry—heighten the danger of conflict escalation beyond current battle lines.
Moscow has additionally accused the EU of deliberately sabotaging US-mediated peace negotiations with Ukraine in an effort to extend the ongoing military confrontation.
