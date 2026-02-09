403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Challenges Trump’s Nuclear Ultimatum
(MENAFN) Iran has issued a defiant rejection of President Donald Trump's nuclear demands, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declaring the nation will never surrender its uranium enrichment capabilities—even if military conflict looms.
Araghchi's forceful stance came during Sunday's National Congress on the Islamic Republic's foreign policy in Tehran, where he framed enrichment as an inalienable right tied to national sovereignty and pride.
"Why have we insisted so strongly on enrichment and continue to do so, and why are we not willing to give it up, even if war is imposed on us? Because no one has the right to tell us what we should have and what we should not have," the foreign minister declared.
The comments directly challenge Trump's repeated insistence that Tehran accept a "zero enrichment" policy—a demand the US president has backed with threats of potential military intervention should diplomatic channels collapse.
Despite the hardline position, Araghchi signaled openness to transparency measures regarding Iran's nuclear activities. "If there are any questions or ambiguities regarding the peaceful objectives of Iran's nuclear program, we will respond and remove ambiguities, and the only way is through diplomacy."
The diplomat also dismissed last year's US and Israeli military strikes against Iranian nuclear sites as ineffective, arguing that technical expertise cannot be eliminated through bombardment.
"Knowledge cannot be bombed away. Bombing can destroy buildings, but technology cannot be destroyed," Araghchi stated, noting he conveyed this message to American officials during recent indirect negotiations in Oman.
Araghchi characterized those talks as a "good beginning," emphasizing they remained "exclusively nuclear," though US representatives indicated desires to broaden discussions to include Iran's ballistic missile program and support for regional partners.
The remarks surface as Tehran-Washington relations deteriorate sharply. The US has recently reinforced its military presence in the region with additional naval and air deployments, while Trump has pledged backing for anti-government demonstrations in Iran sparked by economic hardships. Iranian officials insist they will not capitulate to external coercion.
Araghchi's forceful stance came during Sunday's National Congress on the Islamic Republic's foreign policy in Tehran, where he framed enrichment as an inalienable right tied to national sovereignty and pride.
"Why have we insisted so strongly on enrichment and continue to do so, and why are we not willing to give it up, even if war is imposed on us? Because no one has the right to tell us what we should have and what we should not have," the foreign minister declared.
The comments directly challenge Trump's repeated insistence that Tehran accept a "zero enrichment" policy—a demand the US president has backed with threats of potential military intervention should diplomatic channels collapse.
Despite the hardline position, Araghchi signaled openness to transparency measures regarding Iran's nuclear activities. "If there are any questions or ambiguities regarding the peaceful objectives of Iran's nuclear program, we will respond and remove ambiguities, and the only way is through diplomacy."
The diplomat also dismissed last year's US and Israeli military strikes against Iranian nuclear sites as ineffective, arguing that technical expertise cannot be eliminated through bombardment.
"Knowledge cannot be bombed away. Bombing can destroy buildings, but technology cannot be destroyed," Araghchi stated, noting he conveyed this message to American officials during recent indirect negotiations in Oman.
Araghchi characterized those talks as a "good beginning," emphasizing they remained "exclusively nuclear," though US representatives indicated desires to broaden discussions to include Iran's ballistic missile program and support for regional partners.
The remarks surface as Tehran-Washington relations deteriorate sharply. The US has recently reinforced its military presence in the region with additional naval and air deployments, while Trump has pledged backing for anti-government demonstrations in Iran sparked by economic hardships. Iranian officials insist they will not capitulate to external coercion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment