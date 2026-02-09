Memo Therapeutics AG Enters Into A Collaboration And Option Agreement With CSL For Development Of Recombinant Polyclonal Igg Technology
|Contacts
|Memo Therapeutics AG
|...
|ICR Healthcare
|Amber Fennell, Ashley Tapp
|...
|+44 (0)20 3709 5700
About Memo Therapeutics AG
Memo Therapeutics AG (“MTx”) is a late-stage biotech company translating unique human immune responses into superior medicines through the development of best-in-class antibodies to treat viral infections and cancer. The Company's lead program, potravitug, targeting BKPyV infection in kidney transplant recipients is planned to start Phase III clinical development in 2026. BKPyV infections decrease kidney functionality and longevity, and reduce patient survival. Potravitug has the potential to become a first-in-class BKPyV disease-modifying therapy for kidney transplant patients with a market potential of up to $2bn p.a..
In November 2025, MTx presented long term follow-up data from its Phase II SAFE KIDNEY trial of potravitug, a highly potent human BK polyomavirus (“BKPyV”)-neutralizing antibody for the treatment of BKPyV infection in kidney transplant recipients with plans to advance into Phase III clinical development in 2026.
Alongside potravitug, MTx is focused on discovering novel antibody-target-pairs in oncology.
Underpinning MTx's core assets is its proprietary DROPZYLLA® technology, an antibody repertoire copying engine with high-throughput screening capabilities. By retrieving and expressing antibody genes from millions of B cells at single-cell resolution and preserving cognate heavy- and light-chain pairing, DROPZYLLA® also perfectly enables the development and manufacture of recombinant polyclonal IgG.
MTx is a private company located in Schlieren / Zurich and backed by investors including Ysios Capital, Kurma Partners, Pureos Bioventures, Swisscanto, Vesalius Biocapital and Adjuvant Capital. Learn more at , and on LinkedIn.
About Recombinant Polyclonal IgG
Recombinant polyclonal human immunoglobulin (IgG) antibodies mimic natural human Immunoglobulin G. They are engineered and produced in a laboratory setting, rather than being sourced from human blood plasma. This may allow for the creation of highly specific, pure, and consistent polyclonal antibodies that can be tailored for specific therapeutic applications.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment