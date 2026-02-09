NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2025

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust (“VCT”) launched in 2001 and managed by Mercia Fund Management Limited. The Company's objective is to provide long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 December 2025 was 89.4 pence (30 September 2025 (unaudited) 89.2 pence).

The net asset value is stated before deducting the interim dividend of 2.0 pence per share which was paid to eligible shareholders on 21 January 2026.

For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 31 December 2025 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 31 December 2025 as determined by the directors.

New Investments:

During the three months ended 31 December 2025 one new venture capital investment was completed.