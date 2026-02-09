Net Asset Value
|
Name of company
|
Business activity
| Amount
invested
£000
|Space and Time (t/a Tessaract)
|Cloud based workflow and practice management platform for professional services
|1,336
In addition to the new investment above, £2,798,000 was invested in six existing portfolio companies during the quarter.
Realisations:
During the three months ended 31 December 2025 two venture capital investments were realised.
|
Name of company
| Sale proceeds
£000
| Original cost
£000
| Carrying value at 30 September 2025
£000
|The Beauty Tech Group plc (partial sale)
|2,526
|433
|2,451
|Thanksbox (t/a Mo)
|906
|1,685
|722
The number of ordinary shares in issue at 31 December 2025 was 240,269,858. During the three months ended 31 December 2025, 25,320,192 shares were issued following the first allotment of the 2025/2026 fundraise, for gross proceeds of £15.9 million. In addition, 1,975,484 shares were purchased for cancellation at a price of 57.67 pence per share.
