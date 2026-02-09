403
Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Handed 20-Year Prison Sentence
(MENAFN) A Hong Kong judicial panel handed former publishing magnate Jimmy Lai a two-decade prison sentence Monday after convicting him of breaching the territory's National Security Act, state-run media confirmed.
The High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) delivered guilty verdicts on all three criminal counts against Lai in December, including dual charges of "conspiring to collude with foreign forces" and an additional count of conspiracy to publish seditious materials, a news agency reported.
Sentencing proceedings for Lai's case commenced January 12 and wrapped up the following day.
The defendants listed in the national security prosecution encompass Lai, Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited, and Apple Daily Internet Limited, all facing accusations of "conspiracy to publish seditious materials and conspiracy to collude with external forces."
Lai confronted a separate additional charge of conspiring to collude with external forces.
The landmark trial launched officially December 18, 2023, with proceedings overseen by a three-judge panel specially designated under Hong Kong's national security legislation.
The verdict represents one of the most significant applications of the controversial security law since its 2020 implementation, cementing Lai's status as the highest-profile media figure imprisoned under the statute.
