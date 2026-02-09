Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Ready To Retaliate But Has No Plans To Attack Europe, Says Lavrov

2026-02-09 02:05:26
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russia says it has no plans to attack Europe, but warns it is ready to launch full military retaliation if threatened, Lavrov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow has no plans to attack Europe but would respond with full military force if threatened.

Speaking to Russian television, Lavrov warned that if Europe launches an attack, Russia would use all available military capabilities under its doctrine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier claimed European countries are preparing for conflict with Russia through increased defense spending.

European defense budgets have risen sharply, including an EU plan announced last year to mobilize up to 800 billion euros to strengthen defense capabilities.

Tensions between Russia and Europe remain high due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and increased military activity near NATO borders.

Several incidents involving Russian aircraft and drones near or inside NATO airspace in Eastern Europe have heightened security concerns across the region.

In response, European defense ministers have agreed to strengthen border monitoring, including plans for a coordinated drone-defense shield along eastern borders.

Khaama Press

