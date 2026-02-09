Azerbaijan's Cybersecurity Model Wins Praise From Foreign Nations - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani cybersecurity model has attracted the attention of foreign countries, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency Shahin Aliyev said at the 6th Graduation Day event of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center today, Trend reports.

According to him, during the operation of the Cybersecurity Academy at the Cybersecurity Center, more than 380 highly qualified cybersecurity specialists have been trained, and in total, more than 10,000 people have been involved in various training programs.

He said that 86% of Cybersecurity Academy graduates are currently employed, which is considered an indicator of the center's real contribution to the labor market.

"The center closely cooperates with both the state and private sectors, along with local higher education institutions. At the same time, important steps have been taken to develop local products in the field of cybersecurity, and five local products have been introduced to the market to date," Aliyev explained.

The official noted that educational and practical activities on cybersecurity are planned to be held in all educational institutions of the country in the near future.

"In addition, the model of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center is already attracting the attention of foreign countries. Negotiations are underway with Kazakhstan and other countries to export this model," he mentioned.

Aliyev emphasized that, according to the report of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Azerbaijan has advanced 40 places in the rating in the field of cybersecurity in recent years, taking a position above the world average and leaving behind a number of leading countries.

"The adoption of a national strategy, strengthening human resources, and structural reforms in state institutions are indicated as the main factors ensuring this rapid development. International interest in local cybersecurity products has increased," he said.

The official pointed out serious interest in the 'SAYFEL' product, especially from Türkiye, and a number of European countries, as well as the ongoing negotiations in this direction.

"Moreover, Central Asian and African countries also show interest in the center's operating model," he added.