Interior Ministry Clearance Pending In Imran Khan Sons' Visa Case

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The sons of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Qasim Khan and Suleman Khan, have not yet been granted visas to Pakistan, bringing the matter back into discussion at political and diplomatic levels.

According to sources, both British passport holders had applied for visas to travel to Pakistan, but their applications were reportedly incomplete due to missing information.

Until the required details are provided, the visa process cannot be finalized.

Diplomatic sources state that the final approval for visas is granted by the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad, which may cause delays in the process. In the past as well, Imran Khan's sons had to wait for visa approvals.

Some foreign media reports have claimed that the two brothers alleged the Pakistani government is deliberately delaying their visas to prevent them from meeting their father. However, there has been no official confirmation of this claim.

According to sources, the visa process is sensitive and may face delays due to security clearances and document verification procedures.