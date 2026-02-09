Ukrainian Air Force Shows F-16 Shooting Down Shahed Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force Command published the relevant video on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"No, this is not AI-generated footage – this is a real Ukrainian pilot in an F-16 epically destroying an enemy Shahed over Ukraine! How many such shootdowns have there already been?" the post reads.

The pilot used the aircraft's cannon to eliminate the target.

Ukraine expects 150 Gripen, 100 Rafale jets – President Zelensky

"This video is from social media, the author is unknown, but the pilot is ours!" the Air Force said.

Illustrative photo: Ukrainian Air Force