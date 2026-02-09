Ukrainian Air Force Shows F-16 Shooting Down Shahed Drone
"No, this is not AI-generated footage – this is a real Ukrainian pilot in an F-16 epically destroying an enemy Shahed over Ukraine! How many such shootdowns have there already been?" the post reads.
The pilot used the aircraft's cannon to eliminate the target.Read also: Ukraine expects 150 Gripen, 100 Rafale jets – President Zelensky
"This video is from social media, the author is unknown, but the pilot is ours!" the Air Force said.
Illustrative photo: Ukrainian Air Force
