MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to the General Staff, Russia has also lost 11,654 tanks (+3), 24,013 armored fighting vehicles (+3), 37,056 artillery systems (+12), 1,637 multiple launch rocket systems (+0), 1,295 air defense systems (+0), 435 aircraft (+0), 347 helicopters (+0), 127,962 operational-tactical UAVs (+413), 4,270 cruise missiles (+1), 28 ships/boats (+0), 2 submarines (+0), 77,552 vehicles and fuel tankers (+113), and 4,069 units of special equipment (+0).

The data are being clarified.

