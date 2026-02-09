Russian Forces Attack Energy Facility In Volyn Region Overnight
"Last night, the enemy once again struck an energy facility near the Novovolynsk community," Karpus wrote.Read also: One killed, gas pipeline damaged in Russian drone attack on Odesa
According to him, water supply depends on the power grid.
"The treatment facilities are operating on generators. As for heat supply, some boiler houses have switched to generators and boilers are being restarted. There is fuel. All responsible services have been deployed. The situation is under control," Karpus said.
Illustrative photo
