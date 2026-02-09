403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crown Prince's Rep.: Innovation Central To Kuwait's Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- Minister of Education Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei, representing the exhibition's patron, said Kuwait places great importance on innovation and scientific research, reflecting the political leadership's support for creativity and emphasizing innovation as a core pillar of sustainable development.
Al-Tabtabaei made the remarks in a speech at the opening on Sunday of the 16th Middle East International Invention Exhibition, organized by Kuwait Science Club under the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
He said the exhibition, which runs until Wednesday, brings together 213 inventors from various countries, reflecting Kuwait's commitment to supporting scientific innovation and strengthening international cooperation in research and technological development.
Al-Tabtabaei said the exhibition has become a global forum embracing creative minds, advancing innovation, and providing an enabling environment to develop inventions capable of keeping pace with rapid global changes.
He added that hosting the exhibition underscores Kuwait's steady approach to consolidating its position as a regional hub for innovation and a platform for launching scientific initiatives with international impact.
Al-Tabtabaei said growing participation year after year reflects the exhibition's advanced international status and global confidence in Kuwait as a welcoming environment for creativity, innovation, and scientific excellence.
He noted the exhibition ranks first in the Middle East and second worldwide after the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, reflecting high organizational standards and the importance of its scientific and technological content.
He thanked Kuwait Science Club and supporting entities, foremost the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, for their continued efforts in supporting inventors and promoting a sustainable culture of innovation.
In similar remarks, Kuwait Science Club Chairman and supreme committee head Talal Al-Kharafi said the exhibition's continuation to its 16th edition reflects strong political leadership support and participation from more than 30 Arab and foreign countries.
The Middle East International Invention Exhibition features competition among about 166 inventions presented by 213 inventors representing universities, scientific institutions, and individuals from around the world. (end)
oys
Al-Tabtabaei made the remarks in a speech at the opening on Sunday of the 16th Middle East International Invention Exhibition, organized by Kuwait Science Club under the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
He said the exhibition, which runs until Wednesday, brings together 213 inventors from various countries, reflecting Kuwait's commitment to supporting scientific innovation and strengthening international cooperation in research and technological development.
Al-Tabtabaei said the exhibition has become a global forum embracing creative minds, advancing innovation, and providing an enabling environment to develop inventions capable of keeping pace with rapid global changes.
He added that hosting the exhibition underscores Kuwait's steady approach to consolidating its position as a regional hub for innovation and a platform for launching scientific initiatives with international impact.
Al-Tabtabaei said growing participation year after year reflects the exhibition's advanced international status and global confidence in Kuwait as a welcoming environment for creativity, innovation, and scientific excellence.
He noted the exhibition ranks first in the Middle East and second worldwide after the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, reflecting high organizational standards and the importance of its scientific and technological content.
He thanked Kuwait Science Club and supporting entities, foremost the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, for their continued efforts in supporting inventors and promoting a sustainable culture of innovation.
In similar remarks, Kuwait Science Club Chairman and supreme committee head Talal Al-Kharafi said the exhibition's continuation to its 16th edition reflects strong political leadership support and participation from more than 30 Arab and foreign countries.
The Middle East International Invention Exhibition features competition among about 166 inventions presented by 213 inventors representing universities, scientific institutions, and individuals from around the world. (end)
oys
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment