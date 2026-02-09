403
Moscow Welcomes Visitors During Winter Season
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Hoor Al-Ali
MOSCOW, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- Moscow welcomes visitors with a vibrant winter season, as tourists flock to historical sites and public squares, enjoying the snowy landscapes and festive atmosphere across the Russian capital.
Landmarks like Red Square and the Kremlin are blanketed in white, attracting winter tourism enthusiasts and photographers, while improving weather conditions have further boosted visitor numbers.
This surge highlights the significance of winter for Moscow's tourism sector, offering a blend of historical attractions and modern infrastructure that makes the city a prime destination for cultural and seasonal travel. (end)
