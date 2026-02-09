Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bomb Scare At Over 10 Delhi Schools Search Operations Underway

2026-02-09 02:02:48
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- At least 10 schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday, triggering massive security movement, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

According to the DFS, emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city in the morning hours, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal teams were rushed to the locations.


“A total of 10 schools received bomb threats today. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises. Checking is underway,” a DFS official said.

The schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Kashmir Observer

