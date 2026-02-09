Bomb Scare At Over 10 Delhi Schools Search Operations Underway
According to the DFS, emergency calls were received from multiple educational institutions across different parts of the city in the morning hours, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal teams were rushed to the locations.
“A total of 10 schools received bomb threats today. Fire service teams immediately reached the premises. Checking is underway,” a DFS official said.
The schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
